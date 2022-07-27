Since yesterday Bollywood’s former couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have become the talk of the town owing to their personal reasons. Reports are a strong buzz that the actor duo, who was in a relationship for almost 6 years, called it quits. According to online reports, Tiger and Disha broke up early this year and have been cordial since. Just like their relationship rumours, the ex-couple has maintained silence on their break-up rumours too.

Tiger and Disha have worked together in a couple of songs including Befikra and one item song in Baaghi 3. The duo has also worked together in Baaghi 2.

While a lot is being said and written about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s split, the latest reports suggest that it has always been one-sided love for the Ek Villain Returns actress. According to media reports, the duo has been friends for a long time now but Tiger’s obsession with his fitness and his own life has led to their split. It is also being said that they outgrew each other.

A source close to the couple revealed to Bombay Times, “The two have been friends for a long but Tiger is too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. He was clear from the beginning about it. Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but that wasn’t happening. One-sided relationships are emotionally draining and that led to an obvious tension between the two. One found the other controlling. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other. They have parted ways and moved on for good. This is best for the both of them.”

In 2019, Disha Patani has also hinted about impressing Tiger Shroff with her gymnastics, and fitness but nothing had happened. She was quoted by the leading portal saying, “I have been trying to impress him for a long time, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in me. We go out for dinner and all, but I need more than friendship, but that’s not happening. I want us to be more than that, but it’s one-sided love. I have been trying it all — gymnastics, fitness, et al — to impress him, but it’s not happening.”

Disha is currently gearing for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has Ganapath, Heropanti 3 and Screw Dheela in the pipeline.

