After working with immense dedication for the past 30 years and continuing to do so, Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the tag of ‘King Khan’. His fan following is not just confined to India but the craze for him is worldwide and it’s undoubtedly a proud moment for all of us Indians.

Advertisement

Apart from the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh also enjoys a massive fan following in the Hollywood industry. Especially many H-town stars have expressed their love for Khan Sahab. From Daniel Radcliffe to Jean-Claude Van Damme, many stars have openly admired the star, and out of all of them, the blockbuster Hollywood film Avatar’s director James Cameron’s sweet words for SRK have a special place in our hearts.

Advertisement

For the unversed, back in 2010 when James Cameron was in India, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had requested an autograph of the Avatar filmmaker on the poster of one of his renowned cult classics and blockbuster, 1991 released Terminator 2: Judgement Day starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

When this was brought to master filmmaker James Cameron’s ears during an interview, the director was elated and he called Shah Rukh Khan a “Giant Movie Star”.

In the same interview, James was also asked to share a few words on Bollywood’s Mr Perfection Aamir Khan. Talking about him he said, “Oh he is the other big movie star. Are all the big movie stars in India named Khan? Is that a designation or their name?”

Aww! This is super sweet, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan. He also has Jawaan with Nayanthara in his kitty. On the other hand, James Cameron is gearing up for the release of his next magnum opus Avatar: The Way Of Water.

What are your thoughts on James Cameron’s praises for Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates and throwback, stories make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bawaal: 2.5 Crores Budget For Each Day Of Shoot, To Be Varun Dhawan’s Most Expensive Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram