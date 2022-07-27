Nowadays, Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is pouring too much love onto his once rival Akshay Kumar. Everyone knows how he used to slam Akki left, right and centre. Now, it seems that Khan has changed his mind as he is clearly supporting Raksha Bandhan against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in a box office clash.

As most of us would know, Kamaal has been targetting Akshay for charging exorbitantly for each film yet putting minimum effort even in a period drama like Samrat Prithviraj. Apart from it, Akki was also slammed for endorsing harmful pan masala despite him being a fitness icon for youths. But ever since the clash between RB and LSC is on, the self-proclaimed critic has shifted his target and has left everyone surprised.

In his latest tweet, KRK has shared that according to him, Akshay Kumar will be a winner with his Raksha Bandhan against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha as people don’t consider watching remakes now. “Film #RakshaBandhan will defeat #LaalSinghChacha because it’s not a copy of any foreign film like #Forestgump. People are tired watching copycat films during last 3 years. So I believe that original story film #RakshaBandhan will do 3 times more business than #LSC,” Kamaal tweeted.

Film #RakshaBandhan will defeat #LaalSinghChacha because it’s not a copy of any foreign film like #Forestgump. People are tired watching copycat films during last 3 years. So I believe that original story film #RakshaBandhan will do 3 times more business than #LSC. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 27, 2022

Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are releasing on the 11th of August.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha was initially slated to release on the 14th of April alongside KGF Chapter 2. Speaking about the same at a recent event, Aamir Khan said, “I must say, Laal Singh was supposed to release on that day, but fortunately for us Red Chillies was taking a little time on VFX and we got saved otherwise we would have come in KGF 2.”

