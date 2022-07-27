Karan Johar released the promo of the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and it looks exciting. Gracing the couch will be the Liger duo Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The promo witnessed a lot of raunchy discussions including s*x in the car, hickeys and threesome. Self-proclaimed critic KRK has expressed his opinion on it and shamed the ace filmmaker.

As most know, KRK seems to be holding some grudge against Bollywood actors. He has been targeting Aamir Khan and claims Laal Singh Chaddha is a sure-shot disaster. He was recently warning Shah Rukh Khan against doing Pathaan, which he thinks will be a flop as well. Apart from that, he even locked horns with Ekta Kapoor for saying Ek Villain Returns is copied from some Korean movie.

In his latest tweet, KRK shamed Karan Johar and even ended up calling him ‘budha’ and said he should have some shame. “Sir @karanjohar why are you asking questions about sex only to all the guests on ur show KWK? If you are so obsessed about sex, doesn’t mean that all the actors are. Are you trying to prove that all the actors are sex maniac like u only? Pls have some shame in Budhapa Karan sir,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Kamaal R Khan alleged that it is Karan Johar who is the mastermind behind making Kartik Aaryan a ‘wanted’ bachelor among Bollywood actresses. And now he’s doing the same with Vijay Deverakonda.

“When Kartik was doing a film of #KaranJohar So Karan asked all the girls to call Kartik Hot Hot. Now when Vijay Anakonda is doing Karan’s film, So Now Sara, Janvi, Ananya all the girls want Vijay. Karan Saheb Ek trick Sirf Ek Baar Hi Chalti Hai, Baar Baar Nahi,” KRK wrote.

Well, we wonder when KRK will stop such tweets!

