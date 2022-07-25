The love story of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan began on the Koffee With Karan couch. It was the debutante who expressed her wish to date the actor and the rest is history. Imtiaz Ali roped the couple for Love Aaj Kal but their romance tanked alike the box office numbers soon after release. Scroll below for some new updates on their post-breakup phase.

As most know, Sara recently graced the Koffee With Karan Season 7 couch. Accompanying her was Janhvi Kapoor who was also rumoured to be dating Kartik last year. Along with them, it has been said that Ananya Panday was also involved with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star in the past. Owing to it all, when Karan Johar asked: “one reason why your ex is your ex” and she instantly responded, “because he’s everyone’s ex.”

Kartik Aaryan recently did an interview with Bollywood Hungama where he played a rapid-fire round. One of the questions asked by the host was, “Fill in the blank – One thing I would never do in a relationship is?”

Kartik Aaryan was quick to respond, “Bad mouth, spread rumours?” Netizens were convinced that it was an indirect dig at Sara Ali Khan. Many took to the comments section and began discussing the same.

A user wrote, “Diss for sara i think”

Another commented, “That’s call classy reply to ur ex”

A user pointed out that it was in “context : kwk ep 2”

“Karan Johar sara and Janhavi crying in the corner,” wrote another.

Check out the viral video below:

Karan Johar sara and Janhavi crying in the corner https://t.co/q13BfHurzi — Shreya (@luminosa_life) July 24, 2022

Well, that does sound like a savage response. But will Sara Ali Khan hit back? Only time will tell.

