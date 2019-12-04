Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: A Cordial Reboot Of The Classic Maintaining The Novelty Value!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Singh.

Director: Mudassar Aziz

What’s Good: Not good, but THE BEST – Aparshakti Khurana & Kartik Aaryan’s secret formula of retaining the charm.

What’s Bad: Suffers from a slow build-up, the pace dips at places & just an inch away from being a breezy watch.

Loo Break: A couple of them in the first half of the first half and second half of the second half.

Watch or Not?: Watch it for the attempt of rebooting a classic & still holding the novelty value.

The story jumps between two cities of Lucknow & Kanpur from which we’ve lead from Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) and Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan). They both get hitched through an arranged marriage, in which Chintu is a confused husband who is scattered despite having his sh*t together. Vedika, on the other hand, is unfiltered and we see their journey from ‘just married’ to ‘rust married’ through one song.

Enters ‘woh’ Tapasya (Ananya Panday) and yahan Chintu pighal gaya. To find the missing ingredient in his marriage, he gets close to Tapasya and that’s where the issue starts. Even Vedika has a back-story about his past and that too gets grinded in this comedy of errors. The story majorly revolves around Chintu’s double-cross and he getting saved by his friend in need Fahim (Aparshakti Khurrana). Also, how all of this affects Vedika and Tapasya.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Script Analysis

For me, the movie won when it didn’t let me bore despite knowing the entire story. To fill in fun despite dodging the ghosts of predictability is the sweet spot hit by this modernised version of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 version. Mudassar Aziz gives very interesting one-liners to maintain the fun throughout. Talking about the major complaints – less rib-tickling humour, weak supporting cast.

Just can’t imagine why it’s not possible to put in jokes at regular intervals. When you’ve your leading cast doing well, you have the story structure ready, you just have to come up with some gags to evoke the laughter. Chirantan Das’s camera is limited to capture the touristy places of Lucknow & Kanpur, despite having every chance to explore the unexplored places. Ninad Khanolkar’s editing is tight, he doesn’t rush in cutting to complicate the important scenes.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Star Performance

Kartik Aaryan delivers a very controlled performance. He’s talking all the right routes to reach where he wants to be in Bollywood. With his portrayal of Chintu Sharma, he concretes his position of staying the heartthrob of teenagers. He definitely is adorable and it’s good to see him playing around the accent which goes well with his character. Also, once he loses that moustache, he does a commendable job in adapting the transition.

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s strong presence, Aparshakti Khurana will be the biggest takeaway for me. He gets the meatiest of one-liners and we already know his conviction of delivering those lines. He’s just brilliant, bringing the house down with his performance.

Ananya Panday gets a very uni-dimensional character, which needed to be work upon. She delivers what was instructed, but fails to bring in the impromptu improv. Bhumi Pednekar holds her charm as Patni and she comparatively gets a better character. Keeping the era in mind, her character gets a modern twist and she adapts that very well. A very desirable performance. Sunny Singh, who usually comes in a package with Kartik Aaryan (which we don’t at all mind), has a compelling cameo.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mudassar Aziz handles the modernized twists and turns very well. From the revelation point to the comedy of errors, Aziz makes sure to avoid the outdatedness from the topic. Though he takes time to build up the confusion, he holds it tight once he gets there. Emotions might be a turn-off for some people as they ambush the comical sequences.

The problem with the soundtrack is, the songs are better standalone and they lose their charm in the film. Despite Dheeme Dheeme and Tu Hi Yaar Mera, placement of Sachet Tandon’s Dilbara worked the most for me. It displayed the frustration of Chintu’s character well. They’ve ruined RITVIZ’s Udd Gaye. John Stewart Eduri could have done so much with the background score, but he follows the already taken route.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a fun reboot of a classic. A treat for Kartik girl-fans & one can watch it while enjoying a pretty portion of Nachos. Light-hearted fun!

Three stars!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Trailer

Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie releases on 06th December, 2019.

