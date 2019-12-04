Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Gets Honoured By UNICEF With Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

The flamboyant actress Priyanka Chopra has created a space for herself across the globe and no wonder why she is amongst the most influential ladies out there. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is very well known for her humanitarian work.

Already being one of the most celebrated artists, Priyanka Chopra added another feather to her hat as she was honoured with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award, yesterday. She arrived at UNICEF Snowflake Ball by donning a figure-hugging red gown with one sleeve, radiating her curvaceous look.

Priyanka Chopra has been involved in some notable work with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women’s rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently shared that she is thankful for everything in her life and all the blessings attached to it.

The actress shared her thoughts as she sent in good wishes on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving this year, Priyanka joined her husband Nick Jonas and his family in the US. Last year, Nick came to India and had a Thanksgiving family dinner with Priyanka’s family. The couple later tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

“Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always,” she posted on Instagram, along with a cozy picture with her husband and pop icon.

