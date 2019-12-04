Not Just Gram Flour, Kriti Sanon Adds This Ingredient To Her Face-Mask For Glow

Kriti Sanon, who was first seen in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, has come a long way in her career. She has managed to steal several hearts and her fans cannot stop gushing about how pretty she looks every time she steps out. The actress has a following of 27.3 million people and often treats her fans with her pretty pictures.

Today, we decided to open her pandora of beauty secrets and find out her deep hidden beauty secrets. Talking to Femina, Kriti Sanon spilled the bean on how she manages to look this good all the time. She revealed, “I generally avoid oily and spicy food. I eat more fresh fruits and salads. I also try and include dried fruits such as almonds and walnuts in my diet,” and that keeps her skin healthy-looking.

Talking about her favourite beauty product, Kriti said, “I can’t do without sunscreen. Sun can cause serious damage to your skin and the only way you can counter that is by using sunscreen.” It is adviced that you reapply sunscreen every three hours to prevent tanning, pigmentation and dark spots.



Talking about her favourite face-mask, Kriti revealed that she adds lentils to the mask. She said, “The face packs that my mother makes with besan (gram flour) and turmeric or some dal (lentils) and almonds to which she adds a little cream have done wonders for my skin. It’s perfectly safe to use these natural ingredients and trust me they are quite effective.”

On the work front, Kriti is enjoying the success of Housefull 4 and is now gearing up for the release of Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in Mini, a film that deals with the growing practice of surrogacy in India.

