Kunal Kamra is undeniably one of the most followed comedians of the country, not just for his hilarious stand-up videos but also for polarizing take on several current affairs. The comedian does not shy away from putting his opinions forth, no matter how controversial it gets and that is one of the reasons why he enjoys such a huge fan base. In a recent video posted on YouTube, he can be seen opening up on his favourite female celebrity from Bollywood and his comparisons are sure to leave you in splits.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kamra was in the news in 2020 when he confronted popular journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. He was eventually banned by IndiGo and a series of other airlines over ‘unruly conduct’ and the video of the whole incident also went viral, triggering a huge debate across social media platforms.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Kunal Kamra dropped a new stand-up video on YouTube titled You Did This, where he can be seen randomly interacting with the crowd, testing for new material. He spoke to a bunch of people for a few minutes and also asked them to anonymously write him questions on a piece of paper, which he went on to answer in the second half of the clip.

One of the questions read, “Who do you have a crush on? Which girl/actress?” and Kunal Kamra initially decided to school the person who assumed his s*xual preference. “Mera gender aur s*xuality assume kar liya? Maine toh kabhi disclose nahi kiya. Abhi toh main fir nahi kar sakta. Agar sawal sahi hota toh main jawab de deta”, he said.

Indicating that he is not into fanboying, Kunal Kamra mentioned former deputy prime minister and co-founder of Bharatiya Janata Party, LK Advani. “Aur actress? Tumhe main wo lag raha hun? Jo Kaira Advani (Kiara Advani) ki photo like karega? Aur comment karke…bhai, hum LK Advani ke sath busy hai. Ye sab sate kaam hai”, he concluded.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Last 5 Films At Box Office: Top Gun Maverick’s ‘Highest Grossing’ $1 Billion+ Success To Giving 2nd Lowest Earner, Action Star Had A Rollercoaster Ride!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram