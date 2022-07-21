YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show ‘Taaza Khabar’, which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role.

Recently, the creator turned actor shocked his fans by revealing a brand new clean-shaven look from the series. The actor has been pushing the limits to play the role of Vasya including doing some action for the role.

While performing for a scene the actor ended up injuring himself and was severely bruised on his arm/shoulder.

Bhuvan Bam termed it a “freak accident”. He said, “It was a freak accident during one of the action scenes. Thankfully it wasn’t too serious. We could thankfully resume the shoot almost immediately after a small break and addressing the injury”.

A source said that Bhuvan is doing action sequences for the first time for a project. “It was an accident that took place. He was shooting for an action sequence and there was a miss and he had a fall and bruised himself in the process.”

They continued, “Thankfully the injury wasn’t severe, Bhuvan insisted the production to stick to the schedule and didn’t want the injury to be a hinderance”.

‘Taaza Khabar’ – starring Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Bhuvan and Shriya, the Himank Gaur-directed web series also stars Deven Bhojani, Nitya Mathur and Prathamesh Parab.

