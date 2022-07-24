The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 made more noise than ever because of the presence of Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo spoke about their career, trolls and so much more. The Oo Antava actress even made noise over her statement on divorce with Naga Chaitanya. But netizens are currently trolling Karan Johar for denying Nayanthara as the biggest South actress. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, a list was recently unveiled by ORMAX media that featured the Top Telugu female stars. The list witnessed Samantha at the first position, followed by Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty and others.

During Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode, Karan Johar asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu who she thinks is the biggest female actor in the South currently. To this, she responded, “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara, who is the biggest heroine in the South”, implying that her co-star is the most successful at this point.

But Karan Johar responded, “Well, not as far as my list.” He then went on to mention the aforementioned list and pointed out how the world thinks that it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu at #1.

Nayanthara fans were quite irked by Karan Johar and felt he was unnecessarily throwing shade at their favourite. The video was discussed on a Reddit thread and netizens were slamming KJo.

A user wrote, “Isn’t Nayanthara super well established like Kareena or PC level in the south? Yeh Karan ka problem kya hai Bhai (What is Karan’s problem)?”

Another wrote, “Why does he sound so jealous of Southern Film industry all the time? Even for the blockbusters, he was very passive aggressive.”

“I’m sorry Karen but Alia could never reach Nayan’s level smh,” another commented.

A user pointed out, “He was referring to the Ormax list where Samantha was first so he was trying to say Samantha is bigger than Nayanthara, which is also weird while she’s trying to actively compliment Nayanthara.”

“Good Luck Jerry starring his nepo kid is literally a remake of Nayanthara’s film…..what an idiot,” another wrote.

Well, looks like Karan Johar ended up making quite a controversial remark!

On the professional front, Nayanthara is also making a lot of noise over her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

