Amber Heard has been under the radar for quite some time now. The actress began her career back in 2004 but caught huge limelight owing to her relationship with Johnny Depp. While everything was initially lovey-dovey, their romance fell apart soon after getting married and the consequences of it are worldwide known! But do you know she met ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree soon after the high-profile split? Scroll below for details.

A quick recap of the timeline – Johnny and Amber fell in love on the sets of The Rum Diary and began dating somewhere around 2011. After making their romance official, the couple didn’t hold themselves back and appeared quite lovey-dovey on several red carpet events. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony in February 2015.

It was in May 2016 when Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and filed for a restraining order against him. She accused him of domestic violence and the news left the actor dropped out of several projects including Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchise. While everyone knows about Elon Musk, and Cara Delevigne what many don’t know is that the actress even met her ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree in July 2016.

Yes, you heard that right. Amber Heard grabbed lunch with Tasya Van Ree at an eatery in Los Angeles. The duo spent about 1 hour catching up on things happening in their lives. The actress was photographed by paps as she had arrived with her pet Yorkshire Terrier.

Check out the pictures below:

UHQs | July 12th: Amber Heard has lunch with Tasya van Ree at Republique on La Brea Ave in Los Angeles, CA [8] pic.twitter.com/woltYECxQO — Amber Heard USA (@AmberHeardNews) July 13, 2016

If one can recall, Tasya Van Ree was the ex-partner Amber Heard was accused of physically assaulting. The duo was together for 5 years (2008-2012) and the Aquaman star was arrested at the Seattle Airport over misdemeanour domestic violence after she allegedly hit her partner.

Later in a statement, Tasya quashed the allegations and said Amber was “wrongfully accused.”

