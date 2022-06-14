Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s marriage last week was no less than a dream as the couple were looking mesmerizing and full of love. The duo tied the knot on June 9 after being in a relationship for 7 long years. Looking at their grand affair it is sure that the couple shelled out a lot for all the arrangements, but can you imagine how much their combined net worth is? Find out.

Advertisement

Nayan and Vignesh got married at a private ceremony in Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort, Mahabalipuram. Along with close family members, actors such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boney Kapoor, were among the other A-listers who attended their special day.

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was creating a buzz for the past few months and on June 9 the couple surprised everyone after they finally tied the knot. Now that they’re hitched for life, let’s have a look at their humongous net worth.

Net worth

Worked in over 75 films such as Chandramukhi, Rappakal, Ghajini, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bigil, Nayanthara never fails to delight her fans with her unique roles. With all the blockbuster films, as reported by Bollywood Bubble, her total net worth is said to be Rs 71 Crore. She also charges Rs 50-60 lakhs for endorsing a number of brands. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan who is a successful filmmaker and lyricist has a net worth of around Rs. 50 crores.

Meanwhile, to act in films, the actress charges around Rs 3 Crore while, while, Shivan makes around Rs 1-3 crores per film and Rs 1-3 lakhs to write lyrics.

House

As per News18, Nayanthara recently gifted Vignesh Shivan a mansion worth 20 Crores and registered it in his name. The couple had even bought a 4BHK house in Poe’s Garden, Chennai. She also owns properties in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala.

Car Collection

The actress loves cars and some of her expensive vehicles include an Audi Q7, worth Rs 80 lakh, and BMW X5 which costs Rs 75.21 lakh. She also has Ford Endeavour and Toyota Innova Crysta. A month before her wedding, the South star had surprised Vignesh with a brand new Ferrari.

Looking at all the assets and their remuneration, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s combined net worth stands at around Rs 130 crores.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Megastar Chiranjeevi Gets On Board To Make The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Even Bigger

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram