There’s a lot being said after Johnny Depp won the defamation suit. The actor had nothing but gratefulness for his fans and well-wishers. But ex-wife Amber Heard continues to release statements despite losing the defamation trial. In the latest tell-all, she spoke about the hate social media has been giving her. Amidst it all, Piers Morgan is now asking the actress to stop playing the victim. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Morgan is an English broadcaster, journalist, writer and Television personality. He’s made a lot of noise previously for his take on Meghan Markle. In a latest tweet, he is reacting to the latest statement made by Amber Heard and is reacting to her claims that the jurors in Johnny Depp defamation trial were influenced by social media.

Piers Morgan shared a 22 seconds clip of Amber Heard saying, “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Reacting to the same, Piers Morgan wrote, “The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim.”

Check out his tweet on Amber Heard below:

The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim. https://t.co/P79K64UtIO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been celebrating after his win against his ex-wife in the defamation trial. He spent a whopping 48 lakhs at an Indian restaurant in the UK.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, has been in the news over her role in Aquaman 2.

