Johnny Depp received immense support through the past few weeks during his trial against Amber Heard from many fans and celebrities. One person who stuck out with the actor from the beginning is Robert Downey Jr. Rumours were rife earlier that RDJ tried to get Depp onboard on Sherlock Holmes 3 to revive his career, which was lost due to Heard’s claims.

For the unversed, when the Aquaman actress made allegations against JD, he was struck out of many deals and lost work due to that. He then slammed a $50 million defamation case against her, which took place last month, and Johnny won the trial.

While Johnny Depp has been celebrating that by putting up concerts and going out for fancy dinners, his friend Robert Downey Jr has called him to congratulate the star. As per The New York Post, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s close friend Josh Richman revealed the FaceTime conversation that took place between the two pals after JD won the Amber Heard case.

“John, thank God it’s over,” Robert Downey Jr said. Josh also revealed that Johnny Depp was “stoic” in a hotel room in the UK while his friends and staff cried and screamed around him when the verdict of the Amber Heard case was out. Meanwhile, Heard, who is still being targetted by trolls, recently opened up about the trial for the first time.

While Depp was being congratulated by Robert Downey Jr, the actress spoke about the hate she received over social media and said that even if one thinks she is lying, they couldn’t look into her eyes and say that. She also noted that the representation of social media has been unfair.

Amber Heard further added that she doesn’t blame the jury and that people think they know him. She even called Johnny Depp a “fantastic actor.”

