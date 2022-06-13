Johnny Depp is making the headlines a lot ever since his defamation case against Amber Heard. The actor won the trial, which lasted for a month. He was awarded $10.35 million for damages, while Heard received $2 million. However, the Aquaman star’s entire net worth is estimated to be less than the sum she is supposed to give.

Advertisement

This sparked trolls and memes, which increased after she was spotted travelling to New York in a private jet. Netizens attacked Amber and said that she can’t afford to pay JD but can travel on private planes. Meanwhile, Depp, who received immense support from his fans, saw his popularity take a fall since the trial.

Advertisement

Several claims about Johnny Depp have been made by different people. Be it on his behaviour on movie sets or substance abuse, many allegations have come forward about his misdemeanour, especially during the Amber Heard trial. A deposition made by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s neighbour, Josh Drew, caused a lot of stir.

Drew was formerly married to Amber Heard’s friend Raquel Pennington. They lived in one of the penthouses in the same Los Angeles building as Heard and Johnny Depp. Josh Drew spoke about an altercation that took place and said, “He came in, caught eyes with me right away, and bee-lined for me, screaming, cursing, spitting in my face.”

“I walked calmly to leave, realized I had forgotten my keys and dog so walked back to turn around to go get both. He stayed and followed with me, walking, pacing, screaming, cursing, spitting in my face,” the neighbour added. Depp got “close enough to be aggressive,” he continued.

Meanwhile, though his popularity may have seen a drop ever since the Amber Heard case, Johnny Depp has been receiving a lot of love from his fans. Just recently, he had to be escorted after being mobbed out of a hotel.

Must Read: Jurassic World: Dominion Box Office Day 3: Chris Pratt Starrer Does Well In Its Opening Weekend, Goes Past 30 Crores Comfortably

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram