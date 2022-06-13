Brahmastra has kept us all waiting for years now. With a release date in sight and the team working relentlessly, we will get to watch it in September. Before the big picture the much awaited trailer arrives on 15th June in all 5 languages.

With India’s Biggest Creative forces coming together, now Megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Trailer!

Catch the special behind the scenes of the Megastar’s association for the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus Brahmastra will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in all 4 South languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

