The Bollywood vs south films scenario seems to be never-ending when it comes to box office collections as certain southern movies in the recent past have garnered massive numbers not just in India but in theatres around the globe. Movies like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 broke several records set by Bollywood films in the past and it can become difficult for the upcoming movies to raise the bar from here. Amidst all this debate, Ayan Mukerji, who has lately been gearing up for the release of his next Bollywood venture Brahmastra, recently opened up the possibility of the film doing better than SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

For the unversed, Ayan’s next venture is a mythological drama film and people have high expectations from it, given the fact that it has taken years for the team to put together the final product. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role which is another reason for all the hype surrounding this project.

In a recent interaction with Variety, director Ayan Mukerji was asked if Brahmastra will pass the lifetime box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which featured Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

Explaining his vision with Brahmastra, Ayan said, “Certainly, with all humility, definitely, I think our ambition is larger than that [“RRR”] number overseas. And I hope that, as a key step with Disney coming on board, just our overseas distribution before it even crosses over to the western audience, I hope it’s able to reach the subcontinent audience in the western world in a much wider fashion so that we can actually see that return on box office numbers.”

