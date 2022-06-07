Varun Dhawan, who’s one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, has recently won netizens’ hearts with his gesture. The actor who’s currently on the promotional spree of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, recently replied to a fan’s Tweet who approached him with some serious problem. Varun Dhawan’s fan took to Twitter to pen a series of tweet revealing that she and her mother are subjected to domestic abuse by her father.

The Twitter user began the tweets by saying that her father used to beat and abuse her and her mother several times. Read on to know the deets.

The fan’s thread read, “My father has been keeping alcohol and drinks illegally in the house and this had been going on for years. He’s had extramarital affairs and has been cheating on my mother. We once have had complained against him but the police left him after few hours. Now, despite of showing all the proofs and stating all the facts about the domestic violence my mother has been facing over the years, the Gujarat Police is unable to do anything about it apart from keeping him in jail for 24 hours.”

Varun Dhawan’s female fan went on to add, “After he gets released, he repeats the same actions against us. This has been happening for over years now. Moreover he is involved in illegal activities. Is this is how the legal system works in our city? Providing no facilities and justice to the victims of domestic violence? Nobody is helping us at the moment and no one had taken strict steps against this. Is this how our government works? I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help.”

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun saw the thread within a few hours and promised her help. VD re-tweeted and wrote, “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities.”

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor. That also he also has Bhediya in the pipeline.

