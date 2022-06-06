After teasing the fans with teasers and posters, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo dropped the official trailer of the film and fans have loved it since. Headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the key roles. The plot of JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around Varun and Kiara, who want to part ways and inform their parents- Anil and Neetu about the same.

Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo became the talk of the town. Currently, the lead actors are promoting the film widely.

After getting every grooving with Naach Punjaabban, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo now dropped another song from the film and it’s already breaking the records. This afternoon, Rangisari was dropped online and we have been listening to it on loop. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the latest track will make you put on your dancing shoes. The 3-minute-22-second long song sees Kiara and Varun setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they groove to the dancing beats of Rangisari.

Watch the song below:

Be its video or the song, Rangisari sets the party mood right following which it has already become the song of the year and the credit goes to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s unmatchable sensual chemistry. The song is crooned and composed by Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth. The duo gives every bit of Holi vibes as they also play with colours keeping in line with the name of the song.

Well, we must say, this is the house party song you’ve been looking for! Don’t you agree?

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehat, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production. The family entertainer is all set to hit the screens on June 24. While we bring you the latest update from the B-Town, you groove to the youthful beats of Rangisari!

