Varun Dhawan On 'JugJugg Jeeyo': "I Feel Someone Else's Divorce Is Funny For Others..."

There are scoops of emotions and dollops of comedy in the upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, which delves into the topic of divorce. Actor Varun Dhawan agrees that separation is a difficult topic but the film’s director Raj Mehta has showcased it in an interesting manner.

Talking about maintaining a balance between comedy and emotions for the film, Varun during the launch of ‘The Punjaabban’ song in New Delhi said: “I feel someone else’s divorce is funny for others. Khud ka divorce main toh maza nahi aata hogaa I feel from a third person’s point of view it is very funny and hilarious (as a film).

Varun Dhawan added, “It’s (JugJugg Jeeyo) all relationships coming together mother, father, son, bahu, younger sister and the sister in laws relationship coming together and especially a father telling his son.”

Varun Dhawan added: “A son might say I want a divorce by saying things aren’t working out but I don’t think any son would be okay to see their parents divorce. How is it that acceptable. No matter what age you are, the child in you will always revolt and I think divorces are always difficult on children in that sense.”

Varun, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor, shared that the film holds something interesting in the end and will leave the audiences with a surprise.

“Raj Mehta has used comedy in a very interesting way to tell the story but there are emotions for sure.. There is a good take on it. You won’t be dejected by the end of it. There will be something that will surprise you”

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is directed by Raj Mehta.

