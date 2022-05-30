Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan the Pakistani vocalist, musician, composer and music director – primarily known for his qawwali – has been an inspiration to many musicians across the globe. While Khan is widely credited for introducing qawwali music to the international audience, he has also had a big impact on contemporary South Asian popular music, including Pakistani pop, Indian pop and Bollywood music.

In fact, in a past conversation, the Shahenshah-e-Qawwali aka The King of Kings of Qawwali opened up about music composers copying his music. He went as far as complimenting Indian music composers Anu Malik and Viju Shah for doing ‘a good job’ while at it. Read on to know all he said.

While interacting with Zee TV a few decades ago, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was asked about Indian music directors, who were inspired by his work. Responding to the question on who he thought made the ‘best copy’ of his songs and deserved the ‘best copy award’, the Pakistani musician said, “Not best copy, they have done good work. Viju Shah has done well. Anu Malik has also copied me well.”

While Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan answered the question, Viju Shah’s song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, from the 1994 film Mohra and Anu Malik’s Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, from the 1995 film Yaraana played in the background. Shah’s song was posturized on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon while Malik’s track saw Madhuri Dixit showing off her moves.

Commenting on this video of the past – was shared by the Instagram page Bollywoodirect – and appreciated Nusrat’s response to how he felt about Bollywood musicians copying his music. One user wrote, “Takes a beautiful person to see the beauty in his copies too.” Another commented, “What a legend, how humbly answered by him.” A third noted, “I find peace in some of his music and now that he is gone, I’d enjoy his gift to the planet.” A fourth added, “Kitna proudly share kar rahe ho wahh👏”

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan left for his heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest on August 16, 1997. He was 48 when he breathed his last.

