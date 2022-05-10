India’s biggest tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar called ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ which airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 PM has been garnering immense love from the masses. The show has made millions of music lovers relive the memories of the ‘Nightingale of India’ with the melody of some prominent singers of this era.

‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ has come as a perfect homage to the goddess of singing Lata Mangeshkar. While the show has successfully managed to bring back the golden time with the songs of the renowned singer, the fans and the fraternity are always seen expressing their disappointment over not mentioning the name of Lata Ji in Grammy and Oscar awards. A prominent singer in the industry, Javed Ali was recently seen expressing his views on the same. He said “In my opinion, Lata didi was a kind of personality that any award in front of her is very small. Even if an award is not given to her, It’s their misfortune that they have not given that award. If they would have given it to her the award would have become much bigger. She was an award in herself. The work that she has done is pure Gold”.

Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh and Sai Baba Studios, ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, is an 8 episode series, in which 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar!

