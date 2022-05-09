Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest and most successful stars in Bollywood. She started off her career in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ever since then there has been no looking back for the actress. In a recent interview, the beauty has opened up on being frowned upon with a South Indian accent initially in the Bollywood industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika has done some remarkable work in the Hindi film industry with films like Padmaavat, Piku and Bajirao Mastani to name a few. The Gehraiyaan actress comes from a non-Bollywood family where her father is a former Indian Badminton player and her sister is a professional golfer.

In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Deepika Padukone opened up on disparity in Bollywood and said, “I do see the obvious disparity between men and women in almost any aspect of life, but never in my journey have I felt the need to compare. And I think it’s to do with the fact that my sister and I weren’t brought up like that. We weren’t constantly reminded of the fact that we were girls, and so we had to go into the world thinking differently and fighting for what we deserved.”

Deepika Padukone continued and added, “ But I did have to tackle other challenges. Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it.”

When it comes to her work, Deepika is a force to be reckoned with. She has indeed been a game-changer for actresses in Bollywood and talking about the same, the actress said, “If any praise for that change, no matter how big or small, comes my way, I will take it. It’s definitely a lot to digest, but at the same time, I won’t say it’s untrue because my purpose has always been that. As an outsider to the industry, I inadvertently ended up becoming an observer, which I believe has enabled me to change the status quo. Earlier, I probably didn’t have the confidence or the clout to be able to effect change, but the desire for it was always there. Even as a child, I was always curious about why things were done a certain way. I would never take anything lying down or be satisfied with things being handed to me on a platter.”

That’s one insightful conversation to read.

