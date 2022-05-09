Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is well known for his portrayal of complex characters on screen. He made his acting debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Socha Na Tha. Since then he has appeared in several films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Dev.D to name a few.

The actor strongly believes in speaking his mind and often finds himself in controversies. One such incident occurred in 2014 when he appeared on the red carpet with a black eye-catching everyone’s attention. Scroll down to know what happened.

Days ahead of the release of his maiden production venture One By Two, Abhay Deol shocked everyone at the Screen Awards as walked the red carpet with a black eye. When the media at the even asked him what actually happened to him, the actor responded saying he isn’t doing fine.

As seen in the video by Bollywood CIA below, Abhay said, “Main music company se maar kha ke aa raha hoon. My film is releasing January 31. My music has not yet released because the music company wants me to get the composers Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy to sign a clause which is illegal.” Not just that, he went on to reveal that the music company is T-Series.”

Later Abhay Deol even took to his Facebook page and penned an open letter explaining the incident along with a few images of himself with a black eye. An excerpt from his open letter read, “Well the entire music fraternity is up in arms against the record labels because they expect musicians to sign a contract with a clause that is against the law. Producers like myself are expected to make sure that they sign. Which means if anyone is arrested for breaking the law it will be the producer!”

He further wrote, “I am also against the exploitation of artists. I believe in their rights and even if a musician was ready to sign it, I would advise him/her against it. As a result, I have no album in the market. In fact, now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the music company pulls out my promos from the TV channels. I don’t have radio play anyway.”

Take a look at it below:

Music company T Series later issued a statement in response to Abhay Deol’s allegations. Their statement read, “We are disappointed that baseless allegations are being made against us in an arbitrary manner completely disregarding our legitimate and lawful concerns as a music label. We are well within our rights to call upon producers to provide us with appropriate agreements with composers, lyricists and singers as we cannot acquire any rights from a person who has none to begin with. In the absence thereof, we cannot be expected to release music when there is no clarity with respect to the rights granted to the producer.”

