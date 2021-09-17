Advertisement

Abhay Deol made his Bollywood debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Socha Na Tha. Since then the actor has carved his own path in the film industry by starring in unconventional movies. While some believe that he did not achieve the recognition he deserves, the actor now opens up on what went wrong. Scroll down to know more.

The 45-year-old actor is noted for his portrayal of complex characters on screen. He has appeared in critically acclaimed films like Dev D, Manorama Six Feet Under, Chakravyuh to name a few. Often he is labelled as a nonconformist or an unconventional actor.

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Abhay Deol explains that he doesn’t regret taking up unconventional roles in Bollywood movies but the only thing he lacks is a PR machinery. He said, “People want to interview me, I get interviewed. People recognise me, they tell me they love my work. I don’t feel the lack of recognition at all. If there is any lack of, it’s the lack of investing in a PR machinery to keep me in the news all the time, and project a star image, which I was never interested in. So I do lack that star image, which I myself have to feed. Because all the stars have a PR machinery behind them that feeds into that narrative. I don’t have that, and that’s by choice.”

Abhay Deol also compared actors in India with those of America. He said, “But I cannot sit here and say that I am not recognised… People love my work and they tell me that all the time. It’s sad that in India particularly, more so than in America, you just have to constantly feed the beast and stay in the news. We’ve created a system where, unless I see you see you every other day endorsing 10 brands, you’re not recognised. What happened to just the fact that people love you and say that they do, and that journalists want to speak to you and papers are interested in what you have to say?”

Abhay Deol’s performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was well received. His impactful role impressed the audience and critics alike. Inspite of it, he claims that he can still chose the movies he wants to do and said, “so if that’s not success I don’t know what is.”

