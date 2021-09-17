Advertisement

Stories of haunted houses always intrigue people, no matter what the age group. But do such houses really exist? Well, no one can’t really prove such places exist, but there are some tales that are really spine-chilling. Bollywood veteran actress, Hema Malini too once shared one such experience of hers and it’s really scary.

Hema once narrated the story that goes back to the late 1960s. Initially, she used to live in Manavendra Apartments in Bandra. But later, she shifted to a bungalow in Juhu, where she suffered a spooky experience.

During an interview with Rediff in 2018, Hema Malini had narrated, “I still remember it was after Subodh Mukherji signed me on for Abhinetri, while I was still shooting for Sapnon Ka Saudagar (1968), that we shifted from Ananthaswami’s house to Manavendra Apartments in Bandra. It was a tiny flat which Bhanu Athaiya used to visit for dress trials. Finally, when we did move to a bungalow in Juhu, on 7th Road, it turned out to be haunted.”

“Every night I would feel someone was trying to choke me; I used to have difficulty breathing. I would sleep with my mummy and she noticed how restless I used to be. If this had happened only once or twice we would have ignored it, but it happened every night. That’s when we decided to buy our own apartment,” she continued with her horrific incident.

That’s one hell of a spooky experience, of typical filmy style!

On the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 release, Shimla Mirchi. Before it too, the veteran actress has been part of just countable projects. Her last biggie was Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan.

