Shimla Mirchi Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Hema Malini’s Film Finally Releases After 5 Years, WHY?

Shimla Mirchi Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh.

Director: Ramesh Sippy

What’s Good: It’s done with! Not more on the pipeline. Response to this might give makers an idea of where did they go wrong to improve in the next film.

What’s Bad: Hema Malini’s character-sketch, execution of comedy of errors which was the biggest & novel part of the script.

Loo Break: Plenty of ’em! Watch the movie in the break, be out rest of the time.

Watch or Not?: Even if you get a time machine to go back in 2015 (the film was originally supposed to release back then), watch Shaandaar, Katti Batti, Roy but not this!

User Rating:

As the title suggests, the story is set in Shimla. Avinash (Rajkummar Rao) is annoyed because of his family visiting the same hill-station for umpteenth number of time. He’s 26 and yet gets pressurized from his family to get married. He decides to stay back in Shimla after he falls in love at first sight with Naina (Rakul Preet Singh). Naina is a go-getter, suffering because of parents’ divorce in personal life.

She’s building a cafe in Shimla and needs a helper for that. Avi sees this as an opportunity to get close to her and apply for the job. Obviously, he gets selected and tried to confess his feelings for Naina. The crux of the story is all about how a letter creates confusion and Avi instead of Naina becomes her mother’s (Hema Malini) boyfriend.

Shimla Mirchi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Ramesh Sippy has taken along a coup of writers pen this one absurd script. The concept on-paper might be a good one but the execution of it spoils the party. It’s a 5-year delayed film and that’s not even an issue. The issue is even if airs on television, you won’t watch out despite releasing in any year.

It’s adapted from a French Rom-Com De Vrais Mensonges which itself is a 39 rotten on Rotten Tomatoes. The entire track of Hema Malini comes at cringe per second. It would’ve been bearable for Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh’s rom-com but because of story’s demand, you see a lot of hindrance in the way of liking the film.

Shimla Mirchi Movie Review: Star Performance

As the movie was shot somewhere around in 2014, Rajkummar Rao looks very ordinary. He was more matured in Queen which released around the same time. He tries to mimic Shah Rukh Khan A LOT, which is visible in many scenes. It might’ve been a good performance for back-then but now we’ve seen the best of Rajkummar.

Rakul Preet Singh looks very raw & her performance ends up remaining unpolished. She delivers what’s on the paper and that’s about it. Hema Malini, unfortunately, is the weakest link of the film. From her accent to presence, everything is very bothering. Shakti Kapoor’s lame character gets no recognition. Even he never tries to do something out of the box to improvised the character.

Shimla Mirchi Movie Review: Direction, Music

The execution by Ramesh Sippy clearly shows how he is still stuck in the age-old love stories which have very little to no relevance today at all. A ‘pati-vrata’ wife who climbs a tree just to see her divorced ignorant husband, love at first sight hero who holds a Ph.D. and yet works at the cafe to impress the heroine – it’s been done to death. There’s nothing novel about the film apart from the comedy-of-errors angle and that too is penned carelessly.

Music is of the time when Meet Brothers were enjoying their glorious days. But, none of the tracks work, not a single of them. I don’t even remember the title of any of them, they’re that forgettable.

Shimla Mirchi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Shimla Mirchi is a ‘raat gayi baat gayi’ film. Now it’s evident why the makers weren’t getting any buyers for years now because the movie has no strong content to attract the audience. Totally skip it!

One star!

Shimla Mirchi Trailer

Shimla Mirchi releases on 3rd February, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Shimla Mirchireleases.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!