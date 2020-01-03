Chhapaak Title Track: After 2 years, fans will get to see Deepika Padukone on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Chhapaak deals with a crucial subject of acid attack on women and shows us the true story of real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. DP will portray Laxmi on screen and her character’s name is Malti.

Today, the makers released the title track and it surely will give you goosebumps. The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar. The song embodies the youth, the people who aren’t getting the diligence to stand against the grievances and tells us the brave tales of the survivors who are leading their lives unfettered.

In the video, we get to see Malti's painful journey yet coming out victorious amid all the obstacles. The splash of acid might have damaged her face, but her spirit and strength remains intact. Kudos to Deepika for portraying the emotions so with such conviction and honesty. Arijit's soulful voice hauntingly sets the grave tone of the entire incident. Watch the song below:

Chhapaak is not just a film, it’s a demonstration of hope, high spirit and the urge to change the society. Director Meghna Gulzar has touched upon the sensitive issues elegantly, that one will surely think about standing against. The movie has already touched millions of heart and the fans just cannot wait to see this avatar of Deepika Padukone. Malti will be one of the most challenging roles Deepika will play and by the looks of the trailer, the actress has truly essayed it with promise and determination.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

