Malang FIRST Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Full Of Rage & Hate; Trailer Release Date OUT

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have created a right buzz for their upcoming film, Malang. During the shoot, the duo often used to share BTS pics and videos from the sets giving us an insight into their banter, chemistry and also creating an excitement.

A lot of actors have given their fans a wonderful new year’s gift by sharing amazing posters and looks from the film. Well, Aditya too has joined the bandwagon. Today, the handsome actor shared the first official poster of Malang on his Instagram page and trust us, you’ll drool over him all over again.

We have always seen Aditya playing the heartbroken lover, but this time, we see the anger inside him. At least that’s what we figure out from the poster and his caption. In the poster, shirtless Aditya is full of rage and flaunts his abs and beefed-up physique. The poster has the text written – Malang, Unleash The Madness. He captioned the poster, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”.

The actor also revealed that the trailer of Malang will be out on January 6, 2020.

Check out the poster below:

Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri and this is his second collaboration with Aditya. With such a good-looking cast of Aditya and Disha, we are sure the chemistry will be startling and the film will be a treat to the eyes!

Now we can’t wait to see Disha Patani’s poster for the film.

