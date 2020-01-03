YAY! Marvel President Kevin Feige Reveals An Upcoming Movie Has A Transgender Superhero, READ DEETS

Marvel has a great fan following all over the world for a lot of reasons, but mainly for its woke representation. Now, Marvel President Kevin Feige has revealed that one of the Marvel films will soon have a transgender character.

At the New York Film Academy, Kevin took a lot of questions from the fans. One of the fans asked him if the upcoming Marvel film will feature more LGBTQ and Trans superheroes or not. To which the Marvel President replied, “Absolutely, yes. And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Well, we wonder in which movie we will get to see a trans character. The Phase 4 of MCU consists of films like Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and a Spider-Man film.

Earlier, Kevin had said that after the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther, they want their movies to reflect the audience and want each of their global audiences to see themselves in them.

At the New York Film Academy, Kevin Feige was asked who according to him is the strongest superhero from Marvel. Just like what most people thought after Avengers: Endgame, even he feels that Wanda Vision is the strongest of all as she managed to fear Thanos and made him weak during the war in the climax.

