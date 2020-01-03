Good Newwz Box Office: The Film Records 6th Highest 1st Week By Surpassing Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar Now Has All 4 Movies In The List

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz recorded a very good first week of 127.10 crores approx. The film collected 64.99 crores in the extended weekend and added almost equal total in weekdays thanks to the holiday benefit on Tuesday, Wednesday and the extremely positive word of mouth.

Good Newwz is all set to continue its strong run in 2nd week as well but before that, it has made a very good impression in the list of Top weeks of 2019.

The Dharma Productions’ film has earned more than Dabangg 3 in its first week despite started on a lower note. Some other first week records which Good Newwz has crossed are of Saaho (Hindi), Kesari & Total Dhamaal.

Have a look at the list of Top 10:

1) War – All India: 238.35 crores (9 Day Week)

2) Bharat: 173.85 crores

3) Housefull 4: 141.31 crores

4) Kabir Singh: 134.42 crores

5) Mission Mangal: 128.16 crores (8 Day Week)

6) Good Newwz: 127.90 crores

7) Dabangg 3: 126.55 crores

8) Saaho (Hindi): 116.03 crores

9) Kesari: 105.86 crores

10) Total Dhamaal: 94.55 crores

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s all 4 films of 2019 have found a place in this list and Good Newwz stands proudly on 6th rank, just below his Mission Mangal.

Now that’s impressive!

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey & Bell Bottom.

