Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol had worked in Rajshree Ojha’s romantic comedy Aisha in 2010. While the film has been commercially unsuccessful, it seems the film created a rift between both the actors. Read on for more details.

Advertisement

The alleged feud between Sonam and Abhay began when the latter revealed that he was not happy with Aisha as he felt the film was had more to do with clothes than acting. He was also missing during the promotions of the film at that time. His relationship with Sonam’s father and the producer of the film Anil Kapoor were strained as well.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bombay Times, Abhay Deol said, “The movie had nothing to do with Jane Austen’s Emma as it was reported. When I was shooting, I realised that the film was more about clothes than actual acting. I even read reviews of the movie that praised the clothes. I would like to say today that I will never ever be part of a film like Aisha in my lifetime. It’s not the kind of film I’d like to do.”

Later that year, when Sonam Kapoor was asked about Abhay Deol’s statement, she said to HT Cafe, “I’m shocked. I can’t believe that Abhay (Deol) would make such statements. He’s a well brought up boy and I’m really fond of him. We spoke when he was in Spain recently and he seemed so normal.”

Even Anil Kapoor too spoke about Abhay’s statement. He said to the publication, “In my 33-year career, I’ve seen many actors speak out at the wrong time and regret it later. It’s better to pick up the phone and talk it out than go to the media. Abhay will be fine and know better in two-three years.”

In response to the veteran actor’s statement, Abhay Deol said, “He’s (Anil Kapoor) right about me doing ‘all the wrong things.’ Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes, I do ‘need help’. Help not getting affected by people like him. He’s a waste of my time.”

Abhay Deol’s statement seemingly upset Sonam Kapoor, who later issued a statement to the publication, “I never expected Abhay to be so disrespectful, it just shows how badly brought up he is to talk this way about someone who is years his senior. We started working together on my home production on a positive note, but I guess we’re not friends anymore.”

Must Read: Brown Skin Beauty Honest Review: Anusha Dandekar Led Skincare Brand Delivers What It Promises!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube