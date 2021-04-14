A lot of Bollywood celebrities have their own makeup and skincare brands including Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, Sunny Leone’s Star Struck and Lara Dutta’s Arias. Joining the bandwagon is Anusha Dandekar who has come up with her very own skincare line called the ‘Brown Skin Beauty’. Today, we are going to write an honest review of the products for you so let’s get started.

So, I got my products like a month ago and I didn’t want to write my review based on the usage of products for just a week but it took me a whole month to finally fall in love with the entire range of products and how it is designed for all skin types and colours.

Anusha Dandekar was born in Sudan and raised in Australia and has often spoken about the bullying she has to go through because she was comparatively brown in a foreign country. We all know that racism does exist in foreign countries and people are often treated differently based on their race and colour. So, keeping all these factors in mind, the VJ wanted to create something that will make people fall in love with their own skin and embrace their differences.

Let’s talk about the product from Anusha Dandekar’s ‘Brown Skin Beauty’ here:

Immortal Aloe Face Wash With Vitamin C –

I’m someone who has a mixed skin texture. Like my T zone gets too oily only in summers and have dryness issues at the same time. Initially, when I first used the facewash I found it average because it was March and my face still had a bit of dryness but as I kept using it on a regular basis, I started liking it. It didn’t make my face skin feel too dry or oily, in fact, was kind of balanced. So, it’s a win-win for someone who has a mixed skin texture.

The product is priced at Rs 350.

Immortal Aloe Serum With Vitamin C –

This is one of the best Vitamin C serum I’ve tried in a very long time. Infused with aloe vera, it soothes the skin and doesn’t make it look too oily or dry. I mixed it with my foundation and used it as the base on my skin and to my surprise, I didn’t get an oily T zone. You can also mix it with your sunscreen and apply it during the day and also include this in your night skincare regime to get amazing results.

The product is priced at Rs 675.

Immortal Aloe & Vitamin C Face Cream With SPF –

Ever since I’ve got this cream, I’ve been using it as my sunscreen. It’s gentle because it has aloe and Vitamin C and has a nice creamy texture but not in an oily way. The only thing that I would expect makers to specify the quantity of SPF so that the consumers would know if they need to apply sunscreen after the cream or if the quantity is sufficient for two-three hours.

The product is priced at Rs 450.

Immortal Aloe Skin Roll- On –

This product by Anusha Dandekar’s Brown Skin Beauty is really handy and you can literally carry it in the smallest of pockets. Since we all have been working from home and doesn’t really take screen breaks, I would suggest you do and while you’re on it, apply this roll-on and your skin will feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Aloe is known for its antibacterial properties and this will you give instant relief from sunburns or any kind of skin damage. So, what are you waiting for? Grab one, now.

The product is priced at Rs 275.

Also, Anusha has a vegan leather made pouch that she introduced with the entire range and it’s quite big to honestly fit in your daily skincare and makeup essentials. It’s priced at Rs 399 but is totally worth it and take my word for it.

The entire range is dermatologically tested, vegan and comes in eco-friendly packaging. Summers is the best time to try these products because they’re infused with aloe vera and Vitamin C.

So, this was my take on Anusha Dandekar’s Brown Skin Beauty and I tried to keep it as honest as possible. Can’t wait for you guys to try it out and tell us your experience in the comments below.

