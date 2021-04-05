Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is one of the best selling makeup brands in the country. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 47 million followers on Instagram and her new eyeshadow palette range is grabbing the eyeballs of all the fashion influencers and her fans. Read to know more.

The eyeshadow palette comes in four different colour themes focusing on the different side of Katrina’s personalities.

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty has been the talk of the town ever since the actress first launched it in India and for all the right reasons. The entire makeup range offers a wide variety of lipsticks, nail paints, metallic eye shadow sticks, matte blush, matte compact and loose powder.

The best part about Katrina Kaif’s makeup range is that it offers an extensive range of products for all skin tones and types.

Let’s take a look at all the eyeshadow palettes available exclusively on Nykaa:

Kay Beauty EyeShadow Palette – Self Love

This is my favourite eyeshadow palette by Katrina Kaif. The colours in this palette are mostly rose-themed based on neutral tones of pinks and wine. You can literally wear it on a regular basis because of the sophisticated colour timeline that the palette has to offer. From work meetings to brunch dates, this would be a perfect pick for the day.

The palette offers six beautiful colours named Blush, Petal, Rose, Ginger, Raisin, Sangria, Rustic, Berry and Mocha. It’s priced at ₹ 1199.

Kay Beauty EyeShadow Palette – Wild and Free

The best thing about Katrina Kaif’s eyeshadow palette is that each one comes with a shimmery colour to glam up your beauty game. With subtle tones, the Bharat actress has given you some bold colours too, to play up and show the wild side of you.

The wild and free palette comes with warm tones and has two bold colours in addition to a shimmery one. The palette offers six pretty colours named Butter, Almond, Caramel, Bronze, Plum, Olive, Wood, Wine and Ebony. If you have an important date night coming up, we would suggest you glam up your beauty game with this one and make the heads turn with your extraordinary entry! It’s priced at ₹ 1199.

Kay Beauty EyeShadow Palette – Pure Bloom

This is yet another palette that I’m crushing on and can’t wait to get my hands on this one. Now, if you’re someone who likes to keep the glam all-natural, this eyeshadow palette by Katrina Kaif fits the bill perfectly.

The palette comes with peachy undertones with six colours named Crimson, Sand, Salmon, Peach, Biscuit, Sequin, Coral, Spice and Brick. Now since the wedding season is around the corner and if you have an important wedding to attend, buy this palette without any second thoughts; this would accompany all your outfits very well because of the lovely colours that this palette has to offer! It’s priced at ₹ 1199.

Kay Beauty EyeShadow Palette – Bare Soul

I love the idea of how Katrina Kaif has named each palette with such relatable terms. ‘Bare Soul’ in itself gives you a hint of how the colours would be in this palette.

The palette offers nude and smokey colours with six extravagant shades named Creme, Toast, Tan, Copper, Champagne, Chocolate, Latte, Cedar and Charcoal. If you’re someone who likes to keep the glam all hot and mysterious, this palette by Kay Beauty would fit the bill like no other. It’s priced at ₹ 1199.

All the palettes by Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif are available on Nykaa. So, what are you waiting for? Remember you’ve been saving up for some time to pamper yourself? Go buy this palette now because it’s worth every penny.

Tell us in the comments below, what would you want us to review next in our fashion feature.

