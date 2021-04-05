Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani have shared her various moods on social media.

Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut-out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

“Mood,” Disha Patani wrote as the caption.

Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: “Love this mood.”

On the work front, Disha Patani has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham.

Disha will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

