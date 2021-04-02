Have an important date night coming up with your special one and you still haven’t decided the outfit? What if this is the moment you’ve been waiting for a long time? What if he pops up the question ‘Will you marry me?’ You have to have that special dress for the special occasion, right? Don’t worry, we got you some brilliant satin dresses ideas from Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif to take inspiration from.

These Bollywood beauties have time and again proved their style is nothing but the best in the business so who better than them to steal ideas for your date night from!

Since summers are here, we decided to opt for the best satin dresses that make you feel comfortable, elegant and extraordinary without putting in too much effort. Let’s get started:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Over the years, Priyanka’s dress’ sense and style have only gotten better. The Sky Is Pink actress wore ivory coloured thigh-high slit dress and kept her hair open with waves falling over her forehead. For makeup, the 38-year-old actress opted for smokey eyes and nude lips that complimented her entire outfit and make her look gorgeous than ever.

Now, if you’re someone who likes to keep things minimalistic, this would be a perfect fit for your ‘I do’ moment!

Disha Patani:

Nobody rocks a bodycon dress better than Disha Patani in the industry. That’s a bold statement to make but we mean it. Black is one colour that looks hot and graceful at the same time. And if you opt for a black satin dress for your special date night, you can go for bold medium nude eyes with loads of pinks and neutrals on the hues or keep the eyes minimalistic and go for bright red lips, both the looks would make heads turn as your enter the party!

Ananya Panday:

Pastels colours are the new orange, it seems. Summers are all about bright colours and fresh prints. Ananya Panday’s pastel powder blue coloured satin dress is perfect for an intimate night affair. You can opt for bright neon eyes with nude glossy lips and pair the outfit with some chic accessories.

If you’re someone who likes to keep it simple, this would fit the bill perfectly.

Shanaya Kapoor:

Can you ever go wrong with red? No way. Like Audrey Hepburn once said, “There’s a shade of red for every woman.’ So, if you are still confused as to what you can wear on your date night, we would suggest you to channelise your inner Audrey and go for it girl.

Put on some heavy mascara on the eyes and gloss on the lips and accessorise the outfit with some classy jewellery including hoops and go, grab it, girl!

Katrina Kaif:

Now, if you’re someone who doesn’t like wearing dresses and more comfortable wearing a jumpsuit over a dress, Katrina Kaif’s satin jumpsuit fits the bill perfectly. The plunging neckline of the outfit makes it look appealing as well as sophisticated at the same time.

You can accessorise the jumpsuit with some classy gold jewellery and go bold on the eyes with nude lips; tada, you’re ready for the big night!

Which is your favourite satin dress from the above-mentioned list? Tell us in the comments below.

