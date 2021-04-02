Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that she is off to Udaipur to meet her “most special person”.

The actress posted a couple of pictures on Instagram dressed in an ivory and gold saree, seated in a chartered flight.

“Enroute Udaipur… to my most special person,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

While fans are naturally curious, Kangana Ranaut did not share who her “most special person” was.

The actress was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of her upcoming film “Tejas”, which is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan. Kangana Ranaut has been keeping fans updated with pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

Kangana is also in the headlines for her film Thalaivi. The movie is set to hit the big screen on April 23 and the makers are in no plan to shift the date even with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

