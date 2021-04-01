Whenever we talk about the dirtiest Bollywood songs, Sarkai Lo Khatiya from Raja Babu featuring Govinda & Karisma Kapoor is never missed. Back in 1994, this song was both a chartbuster as well as controversial. While the masses loved, the intellectuals criticised the lyrics.

But do you know, Govinda gave it back to the critics in a classic way through his another chartbuster? Yes, we are talking about Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from Coolie No 1 (1995). Both films had Govinda & Karisma Kapoor in lead and were directed by David Dhawan. So when Sarkaai Lo Khatiya got bashed by many, the team answered it in their style by including a few special lines in the CN1 song.

The lines we are talking about are:

Maine jo sarkaai khatiya, toh aapko laga bada ghatiya

Lekin maine kisi ko, buri nazron se dekha nahi

Maine bemaut logo ko maara nahi

Kisi begunah ke dil mein, bewajah khanjar utara nahi

Duniya ke circus ka, main toh ek joker hu

Nachata hu gaata hu, aapka dil behlata hu

Ho tujhe naachan na aaya toh, main kya karun…

Isn’t that interesting?

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 was remade by David Dhawan and released last year. Starring Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan, the film directly released on Amazon Prime Video but didn’t receive the kind of love 1995 got from the audience.

Recently during a conversation with TOI, Govinda spoke about the remake of Coolie No 1 and reacted on whether it was a mistake to make this film or not. He said, “You will never see me speaking against others. While others often like to talk about me, I never talk about their work or judge it because I respect everybody’s hard work and money invested. In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres, and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen. Now, I am ready to kick-start 2021 in a big way.”

