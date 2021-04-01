Actress Dia Mirza and Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Friday 15 in a traditional wedding at her residence. As dreamy as the ceremony looked, the two looked happy and head over heels in love with each other. Now the actress has shared other good news on Instagram.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress and her husband recently enjoyed their honeymoon in the Maldives. Her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi had also accompanied them on the trip to the little island nation. The former Miss Asia Pacific shared a few pictures from their trip on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she captioned, “We made some really special memories in the Maldives.” Take a look at the pictures below:

As seen in the picture, Dia looked drop-dead gorgeous in her no make-up avatar. She is also seen bonding with Samaira, who seems to be very fond of the actress as well.

The 39-year-old actress, who is back in Mumbai, just a few minutes shared the news of the pregnancy on Instagram. It seems the picture was taken from her recent trip to the Maldives. In the picture, the actress was seen showing off her baby bump and gazing at the sky against the backdrop of the sunset.

Sharing the picture, Dia Mirza wrote, Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️ #SunsetKeDiVaNe” Take a look at the picture below:

Earlier, Vaibhav Rekhi’s ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi had opened up about how she feels on ex-husband’s second marriage. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, “We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her.” She was also present during their wedding.

