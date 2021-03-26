Earlier this month, the news of Gautham Menon’s 2001 hit, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, getting a sequel made headlines. The college romance – that starred R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles – was produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is regarded as a cult by many Hindi film lovers. As per reports, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu’s son, is all set to make the remake of RHTDM.

Advertisement

According to the latest buzz in the industry, Jackky has reportedly roped in Mom director, Ravi Udyawar, to helm the remake. Read on to know all the juice we got our hands-on.

Advertisement

A source close to the RHTDM remake was quoted by Bollywood Hungama, saying, “Yes, Jackky is looking at remaking the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has signed on Ravi Udyawar to direct the venture. This comes as no surprise since the film itself still remains in the memory of Bollywood buffs, and Ravi has proved his capabilities with the delicate topic in Mom.”

Further talking about the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake, the source told the entertainment portal, “Besides Ravi helming the project, two members of the original cast viz. Dia Mirza and Madhavan have been retained to feature in cameos. However, whether they will play their respective roles from the original film is still unknown.”

Talking about the cast of the much-loved sequel to the two-decades-old film, the producers are looking at casting a fresh pair in the lead. As per rumours we’ve heard, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon might be approached for the parts.

For more news and updates about this film and more from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amrita Singh Was Hurt With Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia’s Relationship, Said, “I Think She’s Having Her Cake & Eating It Too”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube