Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh were one of the hottest pairs of Bollywood during the ’80s. The Deol lad had made his debut opposite the pretty actress in Betaab, and the rumours of their affair started doing the rounds. But, the two broke up as the actor was already married, and no one knew about it. But, did you know after the Betaab pair broke up, Dharmendra’s elder son started dating Dimple Kapadia? You have to read Sara Ali Khan‘s mom’s reaction after she came to know about this affair.

Sunny and Dimple were together for a brief period of time. It was after the actress was separated from her superstar husband Rajesh Khanna that the two were together. Now, definitely, this wouldn’t have gone down too well with the actor’s ex-girlfriend Amrita. Continue reading further to read her bold statement when the media asked her about this affair.

In an interview, Amrita Singh openly spoke about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s affair. She said, “I think she’s having her cake and eating it too. She’s got nothing to lose, and most importantly, she’s got her guy where she wants him. So what if it’s not heading anywhere? When you’ve already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that’s at the status quo.”

Ouch! Isn’t it clear that Amrita Singh was quite hurt with Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s affair?

Well, it was both Amrita’s and Sunny’s mothers who were adamant about them not dating back then. Their relationship suffered due to a lot of things, and one was obviously the approval of families.

It is said that Sunny Deol was already married before he made his debut, but the Deol’s hid it for obvious reasons. When Amrita Singh’s mother had set out to investigate his background, they came to know about his wedding.

Anyway, it is an old and forgotten story now. What do you have to say about Amrita’s statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

