Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal is one of the biggest Bollywood projects lined up for release. Ever since the film was announced, several actresses were in news for the role of leading lady. Now latest report indicates Sara Ali Khan to be featured in the film.

Following the massive success of the film URI: The Surgical strike, fans have high expectations from the actor-director duo. It was reported that the actor is going to have weapon training before the sci-fi mythological action film goes on the floor.

According to Peepingmoon, Sara Ali Khan has been signed to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actress will also perform some high-octane action scenes in the sci-fi mythological action film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same has been made yet.

Sara Ali Khan is mostly seen in rom-com and love stories so far. Aditya Dhar’s film will come as challenging one of the actress. She will also undergo training for her role in this film where she will be seen doing a few stunts. There are not many details are available as yet.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has been undergoing vigorous physical training and has been sharing pictures and videos of himself doing activities like horse riding and archery.

Back in January, filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to announce the big project and shared its first look with fans. Sharing the exciting poster, he wrote, “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama”

So what do you think about Sara Ali Khan star opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Let us know in the comments.

