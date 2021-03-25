Whenever we talk about the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood, the first two names which come to our mind are Rajkumar Hirani and of course, Rohit Shetty. But there are some who have risen silently with their scorecard doing all the talks. One such is Siddharth Anand. Coming from the camp of Yash Raj Films, the Pathan director is amongst the most commercially viable filmmakers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Siddharth comes from a renowned Bollywood family. He is the son of Bollywood producer, Bittu Anand (known for Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah). He is the grandson of popular screenwriter, Inder Raj Anand. Seasoned actor, Tinnu Anand is his uncle.

Advertisement

Before making his debut as a director, Siddharth Anand worked as an assistant director and co-writer on YRF’s Hum Tum. He made his entry as a director through YRF’s Salaam Namaste in 2005. The film was applauded for its music, sleek direction appealing especially to the young audience. It was a huge box office hit and made around 26.50 crores in India. After 2 years, he delivered another successful outing with Ta Ra Rum Pum. It was praised from all corners as a perfect family entertainer. It made 39 crores in India.

In 2008, Siddharth Anand collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film had a bunch of chartbusters and yes, the film did well in urban centres. It too was a box office success with a sum of 36.20 crores. His second collaboration with Ranbir wasn’t that successful but still made decent earnings to become a profitable venture. Here, we are talking about Anjaana Anjaani. It made around 40 crores at the box office.

In 2014, Siddharth delivered a monstrous success with action-packed, Bang Bang. Along with the music, the film also dominated the collection charts. It made 181.03 crores and was a plus affair. And then comes 2019, where he gave the biggest hit of his, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s career with War. War shattered opening day records and even become the fastest 200 crore grosser for Bollywood. It earned 319 crores to become the biggest hit of 2019.

With Pathan, expect Siddharth Anand to rise one level higher!

Must Read: When Karan Johar Got Furious About Link-Up Rumours With Shah Rukh Khan: “I Was Traumatized By It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube