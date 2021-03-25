Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero (2018). Owing to the back to back box office failures, the actor decided to go on a hiatus. He was much more cautious about his next project. From Raj & DK to Atlee, multiple filmmakers approached SRK. But the luckiest one out of the lot was Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

The War director is working on Pathan with SRK. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading day. John Abraham will be seen as a villain in the film. There also have been reports of a crossover and ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan was even recently spotted on the sets of the film.

Advertisement

Amongst all the good news, there arrives yet another exciting piece. As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is breaking records even before the release of Pathan. The actor is reportedly charging a whopping sum for his comeback, and that has turned him into the highest-paid actor in India.

If the gossip mill is to go by, Shah Rukh Khan is taking home a massive salary of 100 crores for his role in Pathan. The film is surely going to be a visual spectacle with its high-end action sequences and more. And with, SRK charging such a humongous salary, we’re sure he’s going to be worth every minute of it.

The news has been reported by a known film critic. “BREAKING NEWS: Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the ” Highest Paid Actor ” in India now. He charged whopping ” 100 cr ” for #Pathan,” claim their sources.

Meanwhile, yesterday Vishal Dadlani confirmed to us that he and Shekhar Ravjiani will be working on the music of the film. He said, “No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk!… More importantly, we’re all working towards a kickass film with great songs!”

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Rohitashv Gour AKA Tiwariji’s Birthday Celebration On Sets, ‘Old Anita’ Saumya Tandon Shares ‘Lots Of Love’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube