Vijay Sethupathi isn’t just a Tamil star anymore. Especially, after Master‘s tremendous success, the actor has become a PAN India name. While Master made his Bhavani a household name, it’s his act of transgender in Super Deluxe that gave him recognition of another level.

Recently, the actor was honoured by the National Films Awards‘ jury as he was announced as the winner in the Best Supporting Actor category. He has been recognised for his 2019 film Super Deluxe. For the unversed, 2019’s films were scheduled to be honoured back in 2020 itself but Covid-19 spoilt all the plans. Last year’s content will now be awarded this year.

Vijay Sethupathi spoke to Hindustan Times on reacting to his National Award win. He said, “When I work, I don’t expect any awards. For the past two years, I have stopped going to award functions. The news of winning the National Film Award came as a surprise. When people started wishing me, I didn’t even know how to react.”

Vijay Sethupathi even revealed from the last two years, he has stopped attending award ceremonies. “I have been trying to stop going to award ceremonies since 2015. I became a hero in 2010 and started getting awards from 2013. I went to the award functions for two years and slowly started cutting down, one by one. This year also, I was called to three-four award ceremonies, but I refused,” he shared.

Speaking on his character in Super Deluxe, he said, “Whenever I play a character, I become a teacher and the character becomes a student. But in this film, Shilpa became a teacher and I became a student. I didn’t take inspiration from anybody and just did it. I learnt so much from Shilpa.”

