Ajay Devgn is one of the highly respected superstars in Bollywood. His commercial Vimal pan masala and the ad slogan ‘Bolo Zuban Kesari’ is so popular that it has been used as a meme for almost all occasions. But did you know that the actor landed in trouble because of the ad? Read on.

A 40-year-old man named Nanakram, who claimed to an ardent fan of the star, claimed that he has been using the same product that the actor endorses. He also said that tobacco has caused an adverse effect on his life and he is suffering from cancer.

Nanakram, who is from Rajasthan, made an appeal to Ajay Devgn to stop endorsing tobacco products in the interest of society. He even circulated nearly 1000 pamphlets explaining how much he and his family chews tobacco. The pamphlets have been posted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city.

Talking to news agency PTI, Nanakram’s son Dinesh Meena said, “My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Ajay Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kinds of products.”

In the pamphlet, Nanakram also urged that actors should not promote products like liquor, cigarette and tobacco. He is a father of two children and runs a tea-stall in Sanganer town of Jaipur. Due to cancer, he cannot speak now.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s commercial. In the video, Ajay was seen chasing an unknown figure who was later revealed to be SRK. The two connected over Vimal pan masala in a foreign country. Several netizens on Twitter also poked fun at both the stars.

