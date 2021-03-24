Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country, several reports of actors contracting the virus are grabbing the headlines. Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who is helming Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

Although the coronavirus pandemic may not be as severe as it was last year, the number of positive cases continue to rise. The Maidaan director had joined the list of Bollywood stars who had tested positive for the virus. Due to this reason, the shoot of Ajay Devgn starrer has come to a halt.

Advertisement

A source has revealed to Mid-Day that Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s team was slated to kick off the final schedule in Madh Island on March 16. “After every two matches, the makeshift football ground has to be refurbished as it gets damaged during the shoot. So, after the team wrapped up the schedule on March 12, a three-day break was charted out to give a touch-up to the stadium. But with Amit in isolation at his home, the shoot will now begin in April,” the source said to the publication.

Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is utilizing the time to complete the remaining portions of his directorial Mayday, in Mumbai. He is also overseeing the post-production of the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

While talking about Maidaan, the dialogues and screenplay have been written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is produced by Zee Studios along with, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. As for the cast, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play important roles in the film.

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma is also an avid social media user and is often seen giving fans glimpses of his personal and professional life. He recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome candid picture, wherein he was seen giving an intense pose. The filmmaker sported a black t-shirt, light coloured shirt and opted for a pair of sunglasses.

Must Read: Farah Khan Removing Mask For Smelling Mangoes Invites Social Media Fury, Netizens Call It “Lack Of Common Sense”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube