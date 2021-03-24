After Coronavirus Pandemic hit the world, a sense of concern and fear among the people of contracting the virus began. And when some netizens saw filmmaker Farah Khan removing her mask and smelling the mangoes, they were appalled. Scroll down to know more.

A video of the filmmaker-choreographer buying mangoes from a fruit seller went viral. In the video, she was seen voluntarily pulling down her mask to sniff the fruit. She was also heard asking the vendor to give her a ripe mango as she wanted to consume it right away. Her act in the video didn’t go down well with some netizens considering the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens barged in on the comment section criticized Farah Khan calling it an ‘unhygienic’ act and ended up trolling her. One user wrote, “Don’t smell it lady. What’s the use of wearing that mask anyway if you are putting that mango right at your nose?” while another user commented, “How stupid she can be..? Smelling mangoes in this Covid situation. So many must have touched those mangoes. #dumb”.

Another netizen slammed the filmmaker and wrote, “Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein !!oh bhai maro mujhe! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya?

The incident comes a day after at least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in the Dadar area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out random testing.

As reported by news agency PTI, a BMC official said that nearly 67 hawkers from near Dadar railway station were administered rapid antigen tests on Monday and at least 7 of them were found positive of COVID-19.

Last week, the civic body announced that a rapid antigen test will be carried out at public places such as markets, shopping malls, bus depots and railway stations among other crowded spots.

