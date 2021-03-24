Pathan is now an open secret amongst all Bollywood buffs. The work on the project is going in a full swing and fans are waiting like crazy to witness Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. While everyone has been tight-lipped about the project, it’s one half of the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, Vishal Dadlani who has confirmed reuniting with Shah Rukh along with his partner, Shekhar Ravjiani.

Yes, you read that right! It was yesterday, we wrote on how the duo of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani is lucky for Shah Rukh. We mentioned Shah’s highest grossers like Chennai Express and Happy New Year are composed by the duo and how they are lucky for the superstar.

Interestingly, Vishal Dadlani has reacted to it and confirmed that he and Shekhar Ravjiani are composing for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Dadlani did use the film’s name as a hashtag thus making it officially confirmed. He wrote, “No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! Folded handsSign of the horns. The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we’re all working towards a kickass film with great songs!

#Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani.”

Check out the tweet below:

No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! 🙏🏽🤘🏽

The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/o4SKAZnprX — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 24, 2021

Now, that’s really the news of the day for all Vishal-Shekhar and Shah Rukh Khan fans, and one major update on the project.

For the unversed, not just Chennai Express and Happy New Year but Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have also been part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shaanti Om, Ra. One and other projects. So get ready for another chartbuster album with Pathan!

